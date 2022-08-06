Days after Sanjay Raut's arrest, wife Varsha questioned by ED
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday summoned arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in a money laundering case linked to the Patra Chawl scam. Over the past one week, the probe agency has conducted raids at two different locations in Mumbai, including Raut's home, and questioned several people related to the Sena leader.
Varsha Raut is expected to be confronted with her husband and others accused in the case at the ED office in Ballard Estate in Mumbai. Apart from her, the ED has also accused former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd Pravin Raut, who the agency termed as the frontman of the Shiv Sena MP in the Patra Chawl scam.
Sanjay Raut, arrested late on Sunday night, is currently in the custody of the ED in the case related to irregularities in a chawl re-development project in Mumbai's Goregaon area. He is in the custody of the probe agency till Monday.
Karnataka CM Bommai cancels Delhi visit after testing Covid +ve
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid. This is the second time he has contracted the virus. Earlier in the month of January, Bommai had isolated himself after he tested Covid positive. He also met Kannada superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar who attended as a chief guest at 'Phala Pushpa' event. The theme of the event was based on Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar.
Bommai issues instructions for time-bound implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed officials to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission project in a time-bound manner as it is an ambitious project. Speaking at the 'Disha' State level review meeting Bommai highlighted the total number of tap water connections in the southern state. "Tapped drinking water connections were provided for 19 lakh houses last year. On average 7000 houses are being connected every day," said CM Bommai.
Lal Bagh Independence Day flower show: Bengaluru cops issue traffic advisory
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show kickstarted on Friday and a massive crowd is expected to visit the show in the next 10 days. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show. The flower show is being held after a break of two years because of Covid-19. It is themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars.
‘Cabinet expansion soon,’ says Eknath Shinde amid symbol tussle with Uddhav
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and replaced Uddhav Thackeray more than a month ago, has yet again said that Shinde's cabinet will have new members soon. Talks about the expansion of the state's new cabinet have been brewing since Shinde and his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis, took oath. On Friday evening, Shinde was seen leaving Fadnavis' residence in Mumbai.
NC claims Farooq Abdullah under house arrest, police denies
The National Conference claimed that former chief minister Farooq Abdullah had been put under house arrest, but the police later dismissed the claim. “Dr Farooq Abdullah has been placed under house arrest after returning from Nawai-Subha where he had earlier presided over a meeting and said 'We will peacefully fight for our rights that were illegally, unconstitutionally and undemocratically snatched from us on August 5, 2019',” the NC had tweeted on its official handle.
