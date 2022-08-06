Days after Sanjay Raut's arrest, wife Varsha questioned by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday summoned arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in a money laundering case linked to the Patra Chawl scam. Over the past one week, the probe agency has conducted raids at two different locations in Mumbai, including Raut's home, and questioned several people related to the Sena leader.

Varsha Raut is expected to be confronted with her husband and others accused in the case at the ED office in Ballard Estate in Mumbai. Apart from her, the ED has also accused former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd Pravin Raut, who the agency termed as the frontman of the Shiv Sena MP in the Patra Chawl scam.

Sanjay Raut, arrested late on Sunday night, is currently in the custody of the ED in the case related to irregularities in a chawl re-development project in Mumbai's Goregaon area. He is in the custody of the probe agency till Monday.

