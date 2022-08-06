Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Days after Sanjay Raut's arrest, wife Varsha questioned by ED

Days after Sanjay Raut's arrest, wife Varsha questioned by ED

mumbai news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 11:10 AM IST
Varsha Raut is expected to be confronted with her husband and others accused in the case at the ED's Ballard Estate office.
Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reached ED office in Mumbai.&nbsp;(HT photo by Anshuman Poyrekar)
Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reached ED office in Mumbai. (HT photo by Anshuman Poyrekar)
ByHT News Desk

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday summoned arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in a money laundering case linked to the Patra Chawl scam. Over the past one week, the probe agency has conducted raids at two different locations in Mumbai, including Raut's home, and questioned several people related to the Sena leader.

Varsha Raut is expected to be confronted with her husband and others accused in the case at the ED office in Ballard Estate in Mumbai. Apart from her, the ED has also accused former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd Pravin Raut, who the agency termed as the frontman of the Shiv Sena MP in the Patra Chawl scam.

Sanjay Raut, arrested late on Sunday night, is currently in the custody of the ED in the case related to irregularities in a chawl re-development project in Mumbai's Goregaon area. He is in the custody of the probe agency till Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sanjay raut enforcement directorate
sanjay raut enforcement directorate
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • This is the second time for CM Basavaraj Bommai to test positive for Covid.&nbsp;

    Karnataka CM Bommai cancels Delhi visit after testing Covid +ve

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid. This is the second time he has contracted the virus. Earlier in the month of January, Bommai had isolated himself after he tested Covid positive. He also met Kannada superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar who attended as a chief guest at 'Phala Pushpa' event. The theme of the event was based on Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar.

  • File photo

    Bommai issues instructions for time-bound implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed officials to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission project in a time-bound manner as it is an ambitious project. Speaking at the 'Disha' State level review meeting Bommai highlighted the total number of tap water connections in the southern state. "Tapped drinking water connections were provided for 19 lakh houses last year. On average 7000 houses are being connected every day," said CM Bommai.

  • Bengaluru: Tourists click selfies during their visit to the annual Independence Day flower show, at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI08_05_2022_000264A)

    Lal Bagh Independence Day flower show: Bengaluru cops issue traffic advisory

    The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show kickstarted on Friday and a massive crowd is expected to visit the show in the next 10 days. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show. The flower show is being held after a break of two years because of Covid-19. It is themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars.

  • File photo: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Maharashtra Sadan, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

    ‘Cabinet expansion soon,’ says Eknath Shinde amid symbol tussle with Uddhav

    Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and replaced Uddhav Thackeray more than a month ago, has yet again said that Shinde's cabinet will have new members soon. Talks about the expansion of the state's new cabinet have been brewing since Shinde and his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis, took oath. On Friday evening, Shinde was seen leaving Fadnavis' residence in Mumbai.

  • The NC said that its president Farooq Abdullah was placed under house arrested hours after chairing a meeting at the party headquarters on the third anniversary of the revocation of Article 370. (HT PHOTO)

    NC claims Farooq Abdullah under house arrest, police denies

    The National Conference claimed that former chief minister Farooq Abdullah had been put under house arrest, but the police later dismissed the claim. “Dr Farooq Abdullah has been placed under house arrest after returning from Nawai-Subha where he had earlier presided over a meeting and said 'We will peacefully fight for our rights that were illegally, unconstitutionally and undemocratically snatched from us on August 5, 2019',” the NC had tweeted on its official handle.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out