Man’s body found in septic tank of under construction site in Oshiwara

Mumbai: A partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was recently fished out from a septic tank of an under construction high-rise building in Oshiwara, Andheri West. According to the police, the man is between 40 to 45 years old. “Seven to eight police teams are working on the case. The police are enquiring with locals and trying to find out if someone from the neighbouring areas was missing for two to three days,” deputy commissioner of police Krishnakant Upadhyay said, adding that they are also inquiring with the workers at the construction site. (HT PHOTO)

The Oshiwara police have registered a murder case against an unknown person, and unit 9 of the crime branch is conducting a parallel investigation.

“The incident came to light on Thursday evening when a security supervisor, Ranjit Singh, 48, at the site, called one worker, Sahdev Sahani, for plumbing work at the septic tank. Sahani noticed that a body was lying in the first septic tank, which was filled with water,” a police officer said.

Sahani and Singh alerted the police about the body, and the fire brigade fished out the partially decomposed body from the tank, the officer said, adding, “The police officials who conducted an inquest on the body suspect that the man was murdered, and the body was dumped in the septic tank.”

The police added that the victim was killed three to four days ago, and someone dumped his body in the tank. “The body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. The recordings of the CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scrutinised, and missing person complaints are also being checked to ascertain the identity of the deceased,” the police officer added.

