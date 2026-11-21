THANE: A 32-year-old delivery worker died after he fell off his motorcycle and came under the rear wheel of a truck in Ulhasnagar on Thursday afternoon. He lay critically injured on the road for over 20 minutes before passers-by took him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Delivery worker lies hurt for 20 mins after crash, dies more

The deceased, identified as Suraj Khare, lived with his parents in Ganesh Nagar, Ulhasnagar. The accident took place in front of Baba Prime Hall in Camp No. 4, barely 100 metres from his residence.

According to the police, Khare was riding his motorcycle to work when he attempted to overtake a truck. He allegedly lost his balance and fell beneath its rear wheel, sustaining critical injuries.

Despite several people being present at the spot, no one initially came forward to take him to hospital, police said. A few minutes later, some passers-by noticed him lying injured and rushed him to Central Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Chandrakant Godse, senior police inspector at Vithalwadi police station, told HT that the preliminary investigation indicated that the truck was speeding and had hit Khare’s motorcycle.

“The primary probe shows that the truck was speeding and hit the motorcycle, which led to the accident. The truck driver has been detained and served a notice for rash and negligent driving before being released. Further investigation is underway,” Godse said.