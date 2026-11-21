Bayern Munich recovered from losing Harry Kane to an ankle injury which will see the England captain miss two months on the pitch to draw with Cologne 1-1 and go a point clear at the top of the Bundesliga on Friday. Harry Kane holds his leg after getting a knock. (AFP)

A Roberto Fernández goal gave Espanyol a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, while Le Havre remained without a win in Ligue 1 after going down to an Antoine Mille double and a late Renaud Ripart penalty at Troyes 3-1.

Kane out for several months The night was supposed to be a happy one for Bayern, which welcomed coach Vincent Kompany back to the dugout a month after he collapsed while watching the reserve squad train.

However, Kompany saw his team go behind after just 11 minutes when winger Mikey Moore, on loan from Tottenham, started and finished a counterattack.

Just nine minutes later, Kane limped off to be replaced by Tom Bischof and the German midfielder made a quick impact. Before halftime he found Nathaniel Brown, who fired a fierce shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Bayern later announced that Kane had suffered ligament damage in his left ankle and would be out for at least two months.

Both sides had chances in a busy second half but it remained goalless and the point was enough for Bayern to edge a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Bayern remained the only unbeaten team in Europe’s top five leagues.

Cologne, for which Moore was named man of the match, climbed one place into 14th.

Kane, the 33-year-old England captain, is the undisputed star of Bayern. Since joining from Spurs in 2023, he has scored 156 goals in 161 competitive fixtures and won two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup.

He became the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or in 25 years last month and two weeks ago signed a new contact with Bayern that will keep him in Bavaria until June 2029.

Espanyol resurgence continues Athletic came into Friday’s match unbeaten in four but it was surprised by a resurgent Espanyol, which climbed three places into 10th.

Visiting Espanyol got the only goal midway through the second period when Fernández guided a neat right-foot shot past goal keeper Unai Simon.

The win extended Espanyol’s unbeaten run to three games under new coach Eder Sarabia. Bilbao remained a point above it in seventh place in La Liga.