MUMBAI: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora on Wednesday wrote to the state election commissioner, alleging procedural irregularities in filing Forms A and B (nomination letters to candidates by political parties) in the BMC polls, where digital signatures have been used instead of ink. Deora flags digital signatures in rivals’ nomination forms

This year, many political parties informed candidates of their nomination at the eleventh hour, a tactic to minimise rebellion in their ranks. Left with no time to physically distribute signed AB forms, they signed and shared them digitally.

Deora has demanded that the nomination of these candidates be rejected or the candidates disqualified. While the BJP and Sena have followed the rule book, Deora claimed many political parties have not.

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said, “The scrutiny is done by the returning officer, who is a quasi-judicial officer, and we don’t interfere in this. Form B requires signature by a ballpoint pen or ink pen or gel pin.’’

In his letter to Waghmare, Deora said he was seeking the urgent intervention of his officers in relation to serious procedural irregularities committed by several parties in the issuance, authentication and submission of Form A and Form B for the ensuing local body elections.

“Several parties have purportedly issued, verified and submitted Form A and Form B by affixing digital signatures instead of following the procedure expressly prescribed by the commission. In this regard, it is respectfully submitted that the procedure prescribed by the State Election Commission does not contemplate or authorise the use of digital signatures for the issuance, authentication, or verification of form A and form B,” reads Deora’s letter.

“Forms A and B are required to be physically signed by the duly authorised office bearer of the recognised political party and submitted strictly in accordance with the applicable rules, notifications, and instructions issued by the Commission. Any deviation from the above mandatory procedure vitiates the validity of such forms,” the letter adds.

“Forms A and B issued and/or verified through digital signatures by various political parties are invalid… and candidates who have relied upon such invalid forms have filed nominations without lawful authorisation and, therefore, render their nominations liable to rejection and disqualification,” said Deora.

Opposition parties, the target of Deora’s complaint, are unfazed. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab remarked: “We have taken ample precautions and we don’t have to worry about disqualification.’’

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “A call has to be taken by the SEC and respective returning officers, and they have to follow the rule book.’’

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, “The process laid down by the SEC has been followed by candidates. If digital signatures were not allowed, why did SEC accept them?’’

Sanjay Tatkare, general secretary of the NCP, an ally of the ruling Mahayuti government but contesting the civic elections solo, said, “The government talks of a ‘Digital India’ and promoting a Digital India. Hence digital signatures should be held as valid. Many government notifications have digital signatures. None of our B forms have been signed digitally.’’