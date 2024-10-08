Despite Aqua Line, no joy for air travellers

Mumbai: The long-anticipated Metro 3 is finally operational, linking the international and domestic air terminals to the city’s network. But while the sleek Aqua Line has begun to roll, airline passengers aren’t celebrating just yet. The real game-changer—last-mile connectivity—is yet to be put in place, leaving travellers eager for a convenience that is yet to come. Mumbai, India. Oct 07, 2024: Mumbai's first underground Metro Line 3, the aqua line's phase-1, from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey, became operational for the public on Monday, October 7, 2024.Mumbai, India. Oct, 07, 2024.(Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

HT did a test run outside the metro stations near both airport terminals – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) – T2 (international) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) – T1 (domestic). We found that airline passengers headed to CSMIA T2 faced what felt like an obstacle course—an especially daunting task when burdened with luggage.

For starters, the walk from CSMIA-T2 metro station to Terminal 2 is a good 6-8 minutes, and it includes a maze of turns to reach the Terminal 2 parking lots. The authorities have, however, placed trolleys at the metro station entrance, although it is debatable how much that will help.

Traffic along the stretch from metro to terminal poses another challenge. The metro exit is not far from the parking lot and taxi stands, where most vehicles approaching the airport arrive. As vehicles slow down at the toll booth here, HT noticed them queuing up. This obstructs travellers approaching from the metro station.

The good part is that a special canopied pathway has been built for passengers approaching the terminal. However, the path is intersected by two roads – one approaching from the Sahar Elevated Freeway and the other from the road below.

Acknowledging these challenges, an official with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said the current arrangements are temporary. “There is a proposal for a direct connection from the underground metro stations into the airport. Work on this is underway but it will take some time to complete,” he said.

MMRC sources pointed out that a traffic signal has been installed right outside CSMIA-T2, to help passengers with luggage make it across safely. However, HT observed motorists frequently breaching the signal in their haste to reach the airport parking lot, which is used by individuals who are arriving to pick up passengers at the arrival gate and to access the departure gate above.

A CSMIA spokesperson said they have done their best to facilitate the commute from the Metro-3 station to the airport. “We have placed directional signage to guide passengers to the airport. We have provided baggage trolleys to assist with luggage handling, free of cost, and we have built a covered, pedestrian-friendly pathway for a comfortable and sheltered walk.”

Travellers say this is far from adequate. The Western Express Highway leading to the airport is perennially jammed, while autorickshaws do not easily accept rides for the airport from the railway stations. Shashank Chandel, a Navi Mumbai resident, flew in from Jaipur and boarded the underground metro line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport - T2 station to the Bandra Kurla Complex station to head home. “Instead of going to Andheri, I will travel to Kurla and then take a suburban local train to get home. This is, in fact, more convenient.”

While the metro exit near the domestic airport terminal offers slightly smoother access, the real journey towards seamless last-mile connectivity remains a work in progress.