Dharashiv docs step in as maladies strike protesters at Maratha quota protest site

MUMBAI: As the Maratha quota agitation in Mumbai entered its third day, a health crisis unfolded at Azad Maidan with hundreds of protesters reporting viral fever, gastrointestinal infections, respiratory illnesses and even cases of wet gangrene. With civic medical facilities stretched thin, two doctors from Dharashiv stepped in, spending nearly ₹5 lakh from their own pockets to procure medicines and provide free treatment to almost 5,000 protesters. Dr Tatyasaheb and Doke (left) have spent ₹ 5 lakh and treated over five thousand protestors who complained of stomach aches, infections, fevers, throat pain etc free of cost.

Dr Rushiraj Doke, 30, and Dr Tatyasaheb Kokate, 34, said they were doing this so protesters could endure the struggle without being crippled by illness. Over three days, they have offered free treatment and medicines to nearly 5,000 protesters, filling a crucial gap in healthcare access. Most patients that they have treated so far were suffering from upper respiratory tract infections, throat pain, gastrointestinal problems, stomach aches, and viral fever.

“The hygiene has been jeopardised at the protest site, which has led to these issues. Dysentery is also a big problem here. People are coming for a cause, and we wanted to take care of them as they are standing all day for it. We are standing with them too, and we want them to be able to depend on us,” said Dr Kokate.

The doctors also reported cases of wet gangrene caused by standing through all nights in the rain and wading through sludge. “We are advising people and helping them deal with their illnesses. The nearby facilities were shut, and people needed help. We are just doing our part in the struggle,” said Dr Doke.

Meanwhile, the BMC-run medical camp at the site reported treating around 1,037 people in the past three days, including 25 emergency cases. Several of these patients, many with chest pain, nausea, and dizziness, were transported to GT Hospital and other nearby facilities. There have been two deaths due to heart attacks reported since the march began -- Satish Deshmukh, 40, from Beed, died on Thursday in Pune while he was on the way to Mumbai. Vijaykumar Chandrakant Ghogare Pati, 35, from Latur, died on Saturday.

The BMC camp had more than 10 doctors on duty each shift. After Patil’s death, the civic body deployed two additional camps on Sunday to expand medication availability. “There might be an increase in dehydration and weakness going forward. The contamination in water and the unhygienic environment have led to many cases of viral fever, and we are trying to help patients as much as possible,” said Dr Habib Khan, a BMC medical officer at the site. Most patients with viral fever, throat infections, and gastrointestinal or respiratory issues, however, depended on the medicines stocked by the two Beed doctors.

According to a BMC notification issued on Sunday, “Considering the number of protesters, a 24-hour medical aid room has been set up in the Azad Maidan area. Through it, health services are being provided to the needy. In this, four medical teams and four ambulances are working in the Maidan area. A medical team has also been deployed here from the Municipal Corporation’s Nair Hospital,” read the note from BMC.

“As per the requirement, patients will be referred to Gokuldas Tejpal (G.T.) Hospital, Nair Hospital, Cama Hospital, Bombay Hospital. In this regard, coordination has been made with the concerned patients. Similarly, through the State Government, St. George Hospital and JJ Hospitals have been kept ready with hospital beds. On behalf of the State Government, a team from JJ hospital has also been deployed in the Azad Maidan area,” it added.