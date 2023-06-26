Mumbai: Amid everyday sights of buildings in their decrepit state, poverty, and benighted yet happy surroundings, kids from Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, delve deep into their colourful imagination with drawing paper, colours, pencils and brushes. Dharavi kids get space to make art, read, play ‘n’ repeat

The kids, six years and above, got a dedicated space at Dharavi Art Room, a free-for-all art and library community space, where the kids get an opportunity to make art, play, read and most importantly, be themselves.

These young artists let their imagination transport them to a world filled with cats, elephants, and a playground which then comes alive in the form of raw art pieces on drawing papers.

The space is over 20 years old and run by artists Himanshu S and Aqui Thami.

Happy to finish their artwork, around 40 young artists got an opportunity to display their work at Fluxus Chapel in Bandra from June 23 till July 6. These artists have no portfolios of acclaim, no monetary advantage from it. Rather, they are at level 1 in their art classes. The kids have filled a long wall space and window front of the art space – most with animals – and close-ups of portraits of their friends. Yet even within their relative inexperience and shared pool of resources and themes, sharp differences are present. “The kids are learning how to use colours, some drawing techniques and storytelling through it, discovering their own inclinations. Some of the kids gravitate towards light colours, others to darker shades. Some like to use clashing colours, others prefer gradual shifts,” said Himanshu, who teaches the kids.

“What we have here is a simple low-key show with brilliant work, and it wouldn’t be surprising if people don’t take notice of it, like so many times before.”

“The idea is also that people learn to look at works by kids with little more seriousness and respect, as we rarely do that in our city. Everybody is just busy rushing to and praising the big budget spectacles that pose as art, organised by players from the market that in reality actually kills all chances of real raw art being seen and sustained.”

“The art room is not only a space to make art, but also a space to make friends,” said Harsh, 11. The kids are free to come and go, make art, flick through books or laze around, and occasionally go on picnics. The time spent there has spillover effects in their lives, says Himanshu, helping them to be calmer, making language and maths easier, and them better at sharing and respecting others.

The art room also allows kids to be just kids. “At home it is very strict, here we can do all the mischief, and have fun,” said Devansh, 8.