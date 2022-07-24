Dharavi: Locals stage protest demanding justice for murdered hockey player
- The youth was bludgeoned to death with a cricket stamp early on Saturday in the Kamraj Nagar locality of Dharavi.
A large crowd gathered outside the Dharavi police station on Sunday to protest the killing of a 26-year-old kabbadi player and demanding the arrest of all the accused in the case.
The youth, identified as Vishalraj Nadar (25), was bludgeoned to death with a cricket stamp early on Saturday in the Kamraj Nagar locality of Dharavi, a PTI report said.
The first arrest was made within a few hours of the murder. Police said Mallesh Chitankadi (32), the accused was held from near his home after they scanned CCTV footage of the vicinity. Two others have been apprehended since then.
The youth's family members and locals began an agitation outside Dharavi police station on Sunday demanding justice for victim.
(With agency inputs)
-
Calcutta HC to hear ED plea today for minister Partha Chatterjee’s custody
A day after arresting West Bengal industries minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee in the school teacher recruitment scam, the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday filed a petition before the Calcutta high court seeking his custody. The case is listed for special hearing at 4pm on Sunday by the single bench of justice Bibek Chaudhuri, said court documents seen by HT.
-
Expelled Cong MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi meets BJP leaders, second such meet in 2 weeks
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was expelled from the Congress last month for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, met BJP national president JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday. This was the Adampur MLA's second meeting with the BJP leadership within a span of two weeks. On July 10, he met Union home minister Amit Shah and Nadda in Delhi.
-
AAP claims Delhi police replaced Kejriwal’s banner with PM Modi’s at govt event
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed that the Delhi police personnel replaced chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's hoarding with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue of a mega-plantation drive at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital late Saturday night. While Kejriwal gave the event a skip on Sunday morning, lieutenant governor (L-G) V. K Saxena attended it and also planted a sapling.
-
'Yamaraja' on this Bengaluru road? Video of protest goes viral
In a unique way of protesting for better roads, the Anjanpura road of Bengaluru on Saturday saw a man dressed up as Yamaraja accompanying the commuters who were travelling on the road. An organization called Changemakers of Kanakapura Road has conducted this unique protest to draw the attention of the authorities. The organization took to social media and said that MLA Krishnappa and Bangalore Development Authority have given tender to 'Yamaraja', taking a swipe.
-
Delhi govt to develop Majnu Ka Tila, Chandni Chowk as food hubs
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the AAP government will develop Majnu Ka Tila, a neighbourhood in north Delhi known for shopping and restaurants; and Chandni Chowk, one of the oldest markets in central Delhi also known for various popular food joints, as food hubs. The idea behind the development of food hubs is to promote food businesses and create jobs, said Kejriwal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics