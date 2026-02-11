Thane, The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will implement the National Common Mobility Card system, making the smart card mandatory for passengers availing social concessions, an official said on Wednesday. Digitisation push: MSRTC to implement National Common Mobility Card system

This decision, a major push towards the digitisation of the public transport services, was announced by Transport Minister and ST Corporation chairman Pratap Sarnaik.

"This is not merely a technical upgrade but a step towards digitally strengthening the trust of passengers. The system will offer key benefits, including accurate recording of concessions, transparent reimbursement, and convenient cashless transactions, all integrated into a single card," according to a release issued by the minister's office.

Under the new system, students pursuing school and technical education will be issued NCMC cards linked to their 'Saral' number. Amrut senior citizens, general senior citizens and women passengers will receive Aadhaar-linked cards. Disabled passengers will be provided with cards integrated with their UDID number.

Freedom fighters, accredited journalists and state-level awardees will be issued cards through the divisional headquarters depot offices, the release added.

The corporation has partnered with M. Ebix Technologies Ltd. and NSDL Payments Bank for implementing the project. A statewide registration drive will begin soon across all bus depots, the release said.

A new NCMC card will cost ₹199 , while existing smart card holders can obtain the new card for ₹149 upon surrendering the old one. The minimum wallet balance will be ₹100, with recharge permitted in multiples of ₹50.

The release added that passengers can recharge the card through Electronic Ticket Issuing Machines , the official website, mobile application, or authorised agents.

More than 3,000 authorised agents have been appointed to facilitate registration. Registration facilities will also be available at bus stands, benefiting rural passengers.

"With this initiative, the traditional system of cash transactions and paper tickets will gradually give way to smarter, safer and more transparent travel," the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.