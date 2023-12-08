Disha Salian case: State likely to form SIT

The state government is likely to form a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Disha Salian, for which ruling alliance legislators had demanded that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray be probed. HT Image

“No formal order has been issued as yet, but it is under serious consideration. SIT is likely to be headed by an additional commissioner-level officer from Mumbai police,” an official from Mantralaya said.

In December last year, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, also the home minister, had announced an SIT when the issue was raised by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and others.

Now, the move seems to have gained momentum in the winter session in Nagpur.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar suggested that Aaditya himself appear before the SIT to put a stop to all speculations.

Sena (UBT) faction chief whip in the assembly, Sunil Prabhu, said nothing would come out from an SIT inquiry as Aaditya had nothing to do with the matter.

“Aaditya Thackeray had nothing to do with matter so there is nothing to worry about it. The state government should appoint an SIT in the drug kingpin Lalit Patil case so that people would come to know which ministers had links with him?” Prabhu said.

Party MP Vinayak Raut alleged that the state is playing politics against the Thackeray family as they are getting support and sympathy from people of Maharashtra.

Disha Salian, 28, allegedly died by suicide on June 8, 2020, after jumping from a high-rise building in Malad, according to police.