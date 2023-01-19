Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Dismissed police naik reinstated after 18 months

Dismissed police naik reinstated after 18 months

mumbai news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:43 AM IST

In 2017, constable Rajesh Hari More – who was then posted in the office of the deputy commissioner, Zone VIII – allegedly obtained the CDRs unauthorisedly.

HT Image
HT Image
ByVijay Kumar Yadav

Mumbai. The police department has recently reinstated a police naik, around 18 months after he was dismissed from service for allegedly wrongfully obtaining the call data records (CDRs) of 12 people without seeking necessary permission from his senior officers.

In 2017, constable Rajesh Hari More – who was then posted in the office of the deputy commissioner, Zone VIII – allegedly obtained the CDRs unauthorisedly.

“More allegedly wrote to the mobile service providers and sought CDRs of 12 people booked in rash and negligent driving cases. He did this without prior permission from the concerned deputy commissioner of police,” said a police officer.

After the matter came to light, a departmental inquiry was ordered and More was transferred to Naigaon local arms division. In 2021, after a thorough inquiry, More was dismissed from service.

Under prevailing rules, only investigating officers can obtain the CDR of any suspect or accused or an individual from the mobile service provider concerned and that too only via the office of a DCP. And the investigation officer also needs to mention the legitimate reason for seeking the CDR of anyone.

More had challenged his dismissal in appeal after which his punishment was revised to a minor penalty of one level demotion for three years, added the officer. Recently, More joined duty at the Naigaon Local Arms division.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out