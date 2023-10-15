News / Cities / Mumbai News / Doc buys 8 tickets for India-Pak match; loses 2.72L to fraud

Doc buys 8 tickets for India-Pak match; loses 2.72L to fraud

HT Correspondent
Oct 15, 2023

Mumbai: A medical tutor from Dombivli lost 2.72 lakh to a conman who promised to provide her eight tickets for the India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad scheduled for Saturday.

The complainant, Dr Nikita Gada, told police she had been introduced to the accused, Bhavdeep Shah, through her colleagues. Shah claimed to be the authorised dealer of the tickets and charged 25,000 per ticket for the India-Pakistan match. After some discussion, Dr Gada paid him 45,000 for three tickets.

“The next day, I told him I needed five more tickets for which I paid 75,000. He asked for the Aadhaar cards of the people who would come and my address so that he could send the tickets. Some days later, I told him I needed four more tickets. This time, he wanted us to pay 30,000 per ticket, which we paid,” Dr Gada told the police.

All eight tickets were supposed to reach her place by October 5. The tickets didn’t arrive, but Shah called and asked her for a courier fee of 12,000. “When this money was sent, he retrospectively increased the ticket price for the last batch of tickets. Dr Gada sent him an additional 10,000 for it, but he still did not send the tickets,” said an official from Samta Nagar police.

Dr Gada lost a total of 2,72,000 in the transactions. Shah has been booked under section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

