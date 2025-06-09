MUMBAI: A 50-year-old doctor from Kandivali was booked on June 6 for repeatedly sexually assaulting and torturing a junior artist from Bollywood. Doctor booked for raping, torturing junior artist

The victim told the police that, on Thursday, when the accused video called her and she refused to answer, he came to her house and began beating her. When she retaliated, he tore her clothes, pinned her to the floor and raped her, she told the police. She added that he even chopped off her hair, sat on her, and filmed the entire process.

According to the Nalasopara police, the 42-year-old woman met the man in 2024 when he offered her a role in a music album for his channel called ‘Shivani Movies International’.

According to the police, the doctor told the victim that he had a failed marriage and was about to divorce his wife. The two continued their affair on and off and the accused promised to marry her. The woman told the police that in May, when she wanted to end the relationship, he grew suspicious that she was having an affair and began assaulting her.

The injured victim, on Friday, approached the police who then registered a case against the doctor under sections 64 (2) (rigorous punishment for more than 10 years), 118 (1) (assault by weapon), 352 (intentional insult), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 324 (4) (mischief), and 74 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Nalasopara police are trying to track down the doctor and arrest him.