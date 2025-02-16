Mumbai: A 65-year-old doctor ended his life at his residence in Mumbai Central on Saturday afternoon. An accidental death report (ADR) was registered by the Nagpada police. Doctor dies by suicide at his residence

“We were informed around 3pm that he was found in the garden area of the society. We rushed him to JJ Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

The police spoke with the doctor’s family and found he had stopped going to his clinic six months ago. After the post-mortem, the body was handed to the family.