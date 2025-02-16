Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Doctor dies by suicide at his residence

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 16, 2025 07:54 AM IST

Mumbai: A 65-year-old doctor took his life at home; an accidental death report was filed. He hadn't visited his clinic in six months.

Mumbai: A 65-year-old doctor ended his life at his residence in Mumbai Central on Saturday afternoon. An accidental death report (ADR) was registered by the Nagpada police.

Doctor dies by suicide at his residence
Doctor dies by suicide at his residence

“We were informed around 3pm that he was found in the garden area of the society. We rushed him to JJ Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

The police spoke with the doctor’s family and found he had stopped going to his clinic six months ago. After the post-mortem, the body was handed to the family.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On