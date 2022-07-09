Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Doctor faces arrest over his Facebook post on Hanuman Chalisa
Doctor faces arrest over his Facebook post on Hanuman Chalisa

The sessions court recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the doctor, who has been booked by the Sakinaka police station for trying to fuel enmity between two religious groups.
“Being a doctor, he must know the consequences of his posts,” said the sessions court while rejecting the pre-arrest bail plea by Dr Abhishek Rai. (AP)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 11:19 PM IST
ByCharul Shah

Mumbai: A 41-year-old dental surgeon faces arrest over his Facebook post regarding Hanuman Chalisa in the wake of communal tension that erupted in the city after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana raked up Hanuman Chalisa issue.

The sessions court recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the doctor, who has been booked by the Sakinaka police station for trying to fuel enmity between two religious groups.

“Being a doctor, he must know the consequences of his posts,” said the sessions court while rejecting the pre-arrest bail plea by Dr Abhishek Rai.

The complainant claimed that while he was surfing a social networking site, he came across the posts of the dental surgeon. The complainant said that the doctor in his post had used the word “hallelujah hallelujah”, which is a sacred word in the Bible translating to “praise of the Lord”.

One post with reference to the Hanuman Chalisa said that those who sold their religion and keep chanting “hallelujah hallelujah” are trying to teach us Hanuman Chalisa.

Another post, the court noted, stated, “who are you to teach Hindus the benefits of Hanuman Chalisa being a person who chants hallelujah hallelujah”.

The court added that the accused’s custodial interrogation was necessary to see if other people or a group were behind such posts on social media.

    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

