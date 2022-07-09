Doctor faces arrest over his Facebook post on Hanuman Chalisa
Mumbai: A 41-year-old dental surgeon faces arrest over his Facebook post regarding Hanuman Chalisa in the wake of communal tension that erupted in the city after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana raked up Hanuman Chalisa issue.
The sessions court recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the doctor, who has been booked by the Sakinaka police station for trying to fuel enmity between two religious groups.
“Being a doctor, he must know the consequences of his posts,” said the sessions court while rejecting the pre-arrest bail plea by Dr Abhishek Rai.
The complainant claimed that while he was surfing a social networking site, he came across the posts of the dental surgeon. The complainant said that the doctor in his post had used the word “hallelujah hallelujah”, which is a sacred word in the Bible translating to “praise of the Lord”.
One post with reference to the Hanuman Chalisa said that those who sold their religion and keep chanting “hallelujah hallelujah” are trying to teach us Hanuman Chalisa.
Another post, the court noted, stated, “who are you to teach Hindus the benefits of Hanuman Chalisa being a person who chants hallelujah hallelujah”.
The court added that the accused’s custodial interrogation was necessary to see if other people or a group were behind such posts on social media.
-
Six killed in accident in U.P.’s Chitrakoot; CM Yogi announces ex gratia
Six people were killed and two others seriously injured when a speeding loader hit them on Jhansi-Mirzapur national highway in Chitrakoot district on Saturday morning, police said. The victims hailing from Jari village in Banda district had come to attend a marriage ceremony in Rauli Kalayanpur village in Chitrakoot. They were sitting on the roadside when the accident occurred, said Chitrakoot additional superintendent of police Shailendra Rai.
-
Mamata wishes Amartya Sen a speedy recovery after he tests Covid positive
Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen had contracted mild Covid-19, and has completed his quarantine at his residence in Santiniketan in West Bengal.
-
After Hyderabad, ‘ByeByeModi’ hoardings come up in Prayagraj
Massive hoardings with messages against PM Narendra Modi were installed in Prayagraj by unidentified miscreants on the main road near the Reserve Police Lines allegedly on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. ADM (City) Madan Kumar confirmed the incident and said that the hoardings were taken down with the help of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam officials.
-
BJP seeks legal action against TMC MP Moitra, filmmaker Manimekalai
Seeking legal action against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra for allegedly making derogatory remarks on goddess Kaali, district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party submitted a memorandum with commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday. The BJP leader, led by district president Pushpinder Singal, also sought legal action against Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai who released the controversial poster of her documentary wherein goddess Kaali was seen smoking a cigarette.
-
Uttar Pradesh government reworks strategy to bring down pendency of cases
The Uttar Pradesh government has reworked its strategy to ensure effective representation and expeditious disposal of cases pending in the Allahabad high court. The move comes as various departments continue to raise objections on contentious inter-departmental issues. In this scenario, the state government proposes to ensure that the issues once decided are not raised again and again over a period of time.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics