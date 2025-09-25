Dombivali platform 5 widening in limbo as stations touch up for 15-car trains

MUMBAI: As the Central Railway (CR) is making necessary arrangements to run 15-car slow trains beyond Thane, some stations are in need of other critical modifications. For instance, at Dombivali, there is a peculiar problem of fencing on the platform, right where the ladies’ compartment halts, inconveniencing the commuters. Kalyan, India - September 24 2025: At Dombivali, there is a peculiar problem where there is fencing on the platform right where the ladies compartment makes a halt which leads to issues to commuters.September 4. Pic on Wednesday day in India on 24 2025 - Story ByShashank Rao ( Photo By Pramod Tambe).

The fencing is towards the north end of platform number 5, which serves Kalyan-bound trains. Sources in CR said that a foot-over-bridge (FOB) ends on this portion of the platform.

“There is a fence right after the FOB, and there is barely any space for passengers to alight and board the train in the little space available. We have been asking the CR authorities to make necessary improvements before any untoward incident occurs. It becomes really tough during peak hours,” said Lata Argade, member, Upnagariya Pravasi Maha Sangh.

Women commuters said there is a squabble during peak hours to enter the coaches from this small area. S Shinde, a regular commuter from Dombivali, said, “The railways should take up the work of widening the platform. It becomes crowded in the peak hours.”

Widening this platform in Dombivali is complicated and cannot be done immediately, as it would also require moving the tracks and the train’s course. Sources in CR said the issue will remain until work on the 15-car is complete. “We have already begun to ready platforms to accommodate the 15-car trains. This platform will be widened when work on other platforms is undertaken,” said a CR official. The widening of platform 5 is expected to be completed by March next year.

According to the plans, all stations on the slow corridor between Thane and Kalyan will be made ready to operate 15-car trains by the end of this year, corresponding to a 25% increase in carrying capacity, officials said. These are Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva, Kopar, Dighe, Thakurli, and Kalyan. Works include extending the length of platforms, shifting signal poles and overhead cables (OHE) at the stations between Thane and Kalyan.

The work to extend platforms in the remaining stations is at various stages. For instance, at Mumbra and Vikhroli, tenders have been called for the overhead cables work, which includes shifting OHE poles, signalling systems and tracks to create more space for extending existing platforms.

Further north of Kalyan, there are 11 stations—Shahad, Ambivli, Titwala, Khadavli, Vasind, Asangaon, Atgaon, Thansit, Khardi, Umbermali, and Kasara—in the North-East section. Likewise, 14 stations on the South-East section—Vithalwadi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Vangani, Shelu, Bhivpuri, Karjat, Palasdari, Kelavali, Kalyan, Dolavali, Lowjee, and Khopoli—are also part of the plans.

At present, platforms for 15-car local trains are available on the fast corridor at CSMT (platform 7), Byculla (platforms 3 and 4), Dadar (platforms 9A, 11, and 12), Kurla (platforms 5 and 6), Ghatkopar (platforms 3 and 4), Bhandup (platforms 3 and 4), Mulund (platforms 3 and 4), Thane (platforms 5, 6, 7, and 8), Dombivli (platforms 4 and 5) and Kalyan (platforms 1, 1A, 4, 5, 6, and 7).