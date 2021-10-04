Don't see Covid-19 third wave hitting Mumbai: BMC tells high court

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the Bombay high court on Monday that it doesn't see the much-feared third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hitting the city. The civic body based its prediction on a "smooth" vaccination drive, in which over 42 lakh people have been fully vaccinated and more than 82 lakh have received the first dose.

“The work is on. It is going on smoothly. Now, there is no shortage of vaccines too. Mumbai is safe. We do not see a third wave (of the Covid-19) coming,” BMC counsel Anil Sakhare told the high court, according to news agency PTI.

He also said that 2,586 bed-ridden people have so far been administered both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine while 3,942 such people have got the first jab.

The arguments were made during the hearing of a petition seeking a direction to both the Union and Maharashtra governments to start door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens aged 75 and above, specially-abled people and those who are bed-ridden.

The petition was filed by advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari earlier this year.

The Maharashtra government had said in August that it will initiate the drive and had started door-to-door vaccination of bed-ridden people as a pilot project.

Maharashtra recorded 2,692 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, which pushed the state's overall count to 6,559,349. The tally of active cases further reduced to 35,888 as 2,716 recoveries were reported in the 24-hour span.

The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra is under control as the average daily cases are on a decline for the past few months. In September, the daily average of new infections came down to 3,368 cases against 4,944 in August, 7,737 in July and 10,542 in June. However, officials are still worried about the impact the festive season, spanning October and November.