 Double property tax for shops without Marathi signboards | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Double property tax for shops without Marathi signboards

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 09, 2024 07:42 AM IST

The BMC announced on Monday that shops and establishments without Marathi nameplates will incur double property tax starting May 1. Licences for illuminated signboards lacking Marathi names in bold Devanagari script will be revoked, with the security deposit forfeited

Mumbai: The BMC announced on Monday that shops and establishments without Marathi nameplates will incur double property tax starting May 1. Licences for illuminated signboards lacking Marathi names in bold Devanagari script will be revoked, with the security deposit forfeited. Reacquiring the licence will range from 25,000 to 1.5 lakh.

After the Supreme Court’s order mandating signboards of shops in Marathi, 87,047 shops have been inspected between November 28, 2023, to March 31. An overwhelming 96.5% of them were compliant.

Following the Supreme Court’s mandate for Marathi signboards, 87,047 shops were inspected from November 28, 2023, to March 31. A vast majority, 96.5%, were compliant, while the remaining 3,040 received legal notices. Of these, 1,928 faced court proceedings, resulting in fines totalling 13,94,000. The BMC resolved 343 cases out of 916 heard, collecting fines amounting to 31,86,000. Currently, 573 cases are ongoing.

