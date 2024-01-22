DRI arrests two handlers of a gold smuggling syndicate in Ahmedabad

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) ‘s Mumbai Zonal Unit has arrested two men from a hotel in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, who were the alleged handlers in a case related to the seizure of 4 kg of smuggled gold, worth ₹2.59 crore, at the Mumbai International Airport on January 16. HT Image

The gold was seized from the alleged possession of two passengers who had arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on a flight at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The arrest of the two handlers on Wednesday was a follow-up operation in the probe, a DRI source said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The two accused allegedly had controlled the carriers and the receivers of the smuggled gold and were the key links in the supply chain, the source said. “On the day of the search, the said key members were waiting to receive the smuggled gold which had already been seized by the DRI on January 16, “ the source said. A sum of ₹5.21 lakh was also allegedly recovered from one of the handlers, which was subsequently seized as the proceeds of the smuggled gold under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The handlers were brought to Mumbai on a transit remand. After their detailed examination in the DRI custody, both the handlers were sent to judicial custody on Thursday by a city court. “In the instant case, the DRI has been successfully able to unearth multiple layers of the gold smuggling syndicate and is currently pursuing the other possible links in the chain with an intent to comprehensively dismantle the syndicate, “ the source said. So far, six persons have been arrested in the case from Mumbai and Ahmedabad.