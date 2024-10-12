Menu Explore
DRI seizes 9.69 kg of Opium, 4 arrested

ByHTC
Oct 12, 2024 08:30 AM IST

DRI seized 9.69 kg of opium and arrested four suspects linked to a narcotics network transporting drugs from Madhya Pradesh to Mumbai.

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday seized 9.69 kg of Opium and arrested an alleged member of the narcotic trafficking network involved in the transportation of the narcotics to Mumbai from Madhya Pradesh (MP). Three other accused was also arrested in connection with the case.

The DRI action was based on a specific intelligence on the network that it was in the process of transporting the opium from Ratlam, MP, to Mumbai, in substantial quantity on a truck. Upon receiving the intelligence, a team of DRI officers kept watch at a toll plaza in Maharashtra and intercepted the truck early on Wednesday.

The truck’s search resulted in the alleged recovery of 9,69 kg of a substance purported to be opium. An examination conducted with a field test- kit confirmed the presence of opium in the recovered substance, agency sources said.

The DRI later nabbed the alleged receiver of the consignment in Mumbai, while the alleged supplier was arrested in Ratlam. Subsequently, an alleged cultivator who had diverted the opium illegally was also apprehended at Mandsaur in MP. In all, four accused persons were arrested, and 9.69 kg of Opium was seized.

