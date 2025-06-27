Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

DRI seizes dry dates worth 9 cr illegally imported from Pak

ByAbhishek Sharan
Jun 27, 2025 07:52 AM IST

The 39 containers, seized at the Nhava Sheva port, were imported via Dubai to circumvent the ban on the import of Pakistani goods, imposed after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, said DRI officials

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 39 cargo containers with 1,115 metric tonnes of dry dates of Pakistani origin, estimated to be worth 9 crore. The containers, seized at the Nhava Sheva port, were imported via Dubai to circumvent the ban on the import of Pakistani goods, imposed after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, said DRI officials. The Mumbai-based partner of the firm which imported the dates was arrested on Thursday, the officials added.

DRI seizes dry dates worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 cr illegally imported from Pak
DRI seizes dry dates worth 9 cr illegally imported from Pak

On May 2, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification that a provision was added in the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), 2023 to prohibit direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan with immediate effect. Before the ban was enforced, dry dates imported from Pakistan were subject to 200% customs duty.

“The seizures are significant from the security angle, as they show that goods of Pakistani origin are being routed through other countries,” a DRI official told HT.

Though the consignments were falsely declared as having originated in the United Arab Emirates, examination of the seized goods and analysis of shipping documents showed that they had actually originated from Karachi in Pakistan and were merely trans-shipped via the Jebel Ali port in Dubai, officials said.

“Our investigation revealed that the seized goods were transported from Pakistan to Dubai in one set of containers and vessels and they were subsequently transferred to another set of containers and vessels bound for India,” said a DRI official.

The seizures were part of ‘Operation Deep Manifest’, which seeks to prevent the illegal import of Pakistani-origin goods through other countries, officials said.

“The subsequent probe has traced money transfers/ financial linkages with Pakistani entities, raising concerns about illicit financial flows and a complex web of transactions involving Pakistani and UAE nationals, aimed at obscuring the true origin of the goods,” another DRI official said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / DRI seizes dry dates worth 9 cr illegally imported from Pak
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On