 DRI seizes hydroponic weed worth ₹5 cr | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DRI seizes hydroponic weed worth 5 cr

ByAbhishek Sharan
Jul 03, 2024 07:14 AM IST

The contraband, weighing 5.35 kg, was allegedly hidden inside packets meant to carry fruits, said agency sources

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized hydroponic weed worth 5 crore in illicit markets from an Indian air passenger who arrived in the city from Bangkok on Monday. The contraband, weighing 5.35 kg, was allegedly hidden inside packets meant to carry fruits, said agency sources.

DRI seizes hydroponic weed worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 cr
DRI seizes hydroponic weed worth 5 cr

Hydroponic weed refers to cannabis that is grown without the use of soil and seriously impairs the health of users. Procured mostly from overseas suppliers, it is sold at the rate of around 1 crore per kg in illicit markets, while the usual ganja (cannabis) is sold at the rate of 1 lakh per 5 kg.

Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai unit of DRI on Monday identified the passenger and searched his bags, which yielded nine vacuum-packed silver-coloured packets, each bearing the name of a different fruit. A greenish substance was recovered from each of the packets, which was tested with a field NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) test kit and found to be marijuana, said sources. The contraband was seized and the passenger was arrested under provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The passenger was suspected of having acted as a carrier for a narcotics-trafficking network, said sources.

In a separate operation last September, the DRI’s Nagpur unit had seized 211 Kgs of ganja valued at over 42 lakh. DRI officers had intercepted a tractor-trolley at the Mauda toll plaza near Nagpur and found that it was carrying the contraband in around 100 separate packets stashed inside a specially-built cavity. Two persons traveling on the vehicle were apprehended and subsequently arrested under provisions of the NDPS Act.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / DRI seizes hydroponic weed worth 5 cr
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On