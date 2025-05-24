Mumbai: The Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently seized 4.37 kilograms of smuggled gold, worth ₹4.26 crore, hidden in a specially made cavity under the handrest of a car’s rear seat. The anti-smuggling agency also arrested two accused persons, the driver and owner of a car that was allegedly being used to transport the smuggled gold from Mumbai to Dhule. DRI seizes smuggled gold worth ₹ 4.26 crore from hidden cavity in car

In a follow-up operation, the DRI subsequently recovered 85.49 kg of smuggled silver, valued at ₹85 lakh, and ₹74 lakh in cash that is suspected of being the proceeds of past smuggling operations, according to DRI officials.

The agency was acting on specific intelligence it had received about an unknown quantity of smuggled gold being transported by road from Mumbai to Dhule in a car. A DRI team thereafter initiated surveillance and, earlier this week, intercepted a car that it suspected was carrying the smuggled gold, officials said.

The car, which had a lone occupant, the driver, was intercepted and searched, which resulted in the recovery of 4.37 kg of smuggled gold in the specially made cavity. Based on the driver’s interrogation, the car’s owner was identified and also apprehended.

After interrogating the car owner, the DRI conducted a search at one of his premises, from where he allegedly engaged in the illicit trading of smuggled gold. The search led to the recovery of 61 kilograms of foreign-origin silver bars, 31 kg of silver cut pieces, and cash worth ₹74 lakh. The agency suspects these were the sale proceeds from past dealings with regard to smuggled gold and silver.

The two accused were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, officials said. Both allegedly admitted to the DRI that they dealt in smuggled gold and silver bars and that they did not have any documents to show the legal possession, purchase, sale and movement of gold or silver bars seized in the operation, officials added.

On May 16, in a separate operation, the DRI had seized 4.01 kilograms of smuggled gold worth ₹3.86 crore from a Chad national who arrived in Mumbai on a flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Acting on a specific intelligence, the DRI had intercepted the passenger and conducted a check on him and his belongings. The search had led to the recovery of foreign-origin gold bars, weighing 4.01 kilograms, that were ingeniously concealed within the heels of a pair of slippers. The gold was seized, and the passenger was arrested.