Driver booked for plying auto in SoBo

Published on Feb 15, 2023

Mumbai: After a video of an autorickshaw outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) went viral, the police have registered a case against the driver and owner of the three-wheeler.

“Autos are banned within the Mumbai city limits. The viral video, however, showed an auto standing at the CSMT signal chowk and the driver speaking to some passengers. We have registered a case for rash and negligent driving, and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” said an officer from Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station.

“We found the number of the vehicle through which we also found the cell number of its owner. When we called the owner, he identified himself as Prakash Arakhade and told us that the driver of the auto was one Rohit Kumar,” another police officer said.

When the police enquired about Kumar with Arakhade, he disconnected the phone and later switched off the phone. “We have traced Arakhade’s last cell tower location to Bhiwandi and are trying to trace him,” the police officer added.

The police have also written to the regional transport officer to get details about the vehicle and its owner.

