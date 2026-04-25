NAVI MUMBAI: A 46-year-old truck driver was killed after an unidentified vehicle knocked him down and fled while he was changing a tyre on the Mumbai-Panvel stretch of Atal Setu on Thursday afternoon. Driver run over while fixing tyre on Atal Setu, dies; accused flees

The victim, Mohammed Naseem Jameel Ahmed Khan, a resident of Chembur, had halted his dumper truck and stepped out to fix a tyre around 2.30pm in the Ulwe police station jurisdiction when the incident took place.

According to police, the speeding vehicle hit Khan while he was replacing the tyre, leaving him with severe injuries to his head, face, abdomen and legs.

“The driver of the unidentified vehicle did not stop after the collision and fled the spot without informing the police or taking the injured to hospital,” an officer said.

Khan was rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where he died at 4.53pm while undergoing treatment. Karan Ramprasad Yadav, 38, a helper who witnessed the incident, lodged the complaint.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for causing death by negligence and rash driving, along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Officials said CCTV footage from the Atal Setu corridor is being analysed to trace the vehicle involved. “We are examining technical evidence to identify the accused,” the officer added

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The incident has once again spotlighted safety concerns on high-speed corridors like Atal Setu, particularly for motorists forced to stop on active lanes due to vehicle breakdown.

In a separate incident the same day, a man died after his scooter skidded on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Poladpur around 6.45pm.

Police said the victim, from Mahal Gur in Poladpur taluka, was riding towards his village from Loharmal when he allegedly lost control due to high speed. The scooter skidded near Mangalmurti Apartment on the Goa-bound lane, causing him to suffer fatal injuries.