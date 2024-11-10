Menu Explore
Driver sexually assaults minor stepdaughter and kills her

ByVinay Dalvi
Nov 10, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Mumbai: The police arrested a 25-year-old driver on Friday evening for allegedly sexually assaulting his two-year-old stepdaughter and strangulating her to death.

Driver sexually assaults minor stepdaughter and kills her

According to the police the incident took place in a chawl in Mankhurd. The girl’s mother, 25, divorced her husband to marry the accused. The victim was her daughter from the first marriage.

On Friday, the girl was alone with the accused at home as her mother went to work. He sexually assaulted and strangled her to death, said a police officer from Mankhurd police station.

During investigation, he confessed to killing her because he considered her a hindrance in his relationship. The police said that the accused even wiped the blood at the spot and tried to erase all evidence.

According to the complaint filed by her mother, after she came home, she saw her daughter was unconscious with visible injuries. The accused allegedly lied that her injuries came from falling. The couple took her to a hospital where the girl was declared dead. When the doctor informed the couple about injuries to her private parts, the mother confronted the accused. He admitted to killing her and justified it saying his wife could not commit to their relationship for a long time because of her daughter.

A case has been registered against the accused under section103 (murder), 64 (punishment for rape), 65 (punishment for rape in certain cases) (under 16 years age), 66 (causing death or persistent vegetative state ), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

