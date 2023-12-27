Mumbai: A 17-year-old boy, identified as Vishvas Gaikar, lost his life due to drowning in Murbad on Monday. The incident occurred when he went out for music practice with his group members and later decided to go swimming in the Kalu River. Drowning claims life of 17-year-old in Murbad

Gaikar, a resident of Waghivali village, was an active member of a musical troupe specialising in dhol-tasha performances. The group often performed in the Murbad area. After music practice with his troupe for upcoming events, Gaikar, along with his friends, mostly classmates from Class 11, went for a dip in the Kalu River.

A Murbad police official said, “The boys were familiar with the Kalu River from their childhood and used to go swimming often. But on Monday evening, the boy couldn’t understand the depth of the river and began drowning. Before others could help him come out, he drowned in the flow of the water. With the help of disaster management, we fished out his body from the river some meters away.”

This incident has left the Waghivali village in mourning, as Vishvas Gaikar was the second son in his family and was beloved by everyone in the community.