MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has cancelled the recruitment process for the post of drug inspector, Group-B, in the food and drug administration department. The decision follows complaints of a question paper leak in the screening examination held on March 22, and a preliminary inquiry that followed, according to a media statement. Drug inspector recruitment cancelled over paper leak claims

The examination was conducted at the state’s six revenue divisional headquarters and the results were announced on June 12. Accordingly, 506 candidates were declared eligible for interviews. Of these, 488 candidates were interviewed between July 1 and 22.

A provisional general merit list of the 488 candidates was published on the commission’s website – 485 candidates were found eligible for the drug inspector’s post and three were declared ineligible.

Meanwhile, between July 22 and 26, the commission received complaints via email from some candidates and public representatives, alleging irregularities in the screening examination. The complaints alleged that two days before the exam, some of the candidates had obtained the question paper or questions from the screening exam. These had been circulated via social media or other digital platforms, the statement said.

The MPSC filed a complaint with the Mumbai police on July 27, seeking an inquiry. The crime investigation branch conducted a preliminary inquiry and submitted its report to the commission.

The report stated that, prima facie, there appeared to be evidence that one candidate had obtained the question set and benefited from it. The MPSC has now cancelled the recruitment process .

A fresh examination will be conducted. Candidates who had applied earlier will not be required to submit fresh applications. The date of the re-examination will be announced shortly.