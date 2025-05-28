Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Dubai resident held for trespassing on actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s home

ByMegha Sood
May 28, 2025 06:42 AM IST

The woman told the police that she was Kapur’s fan since long and had found the actor’s address through a paparazzi. But she could not justify her purpose of visiting him by misleading the domestic help

MUMBAI: A 47-year-old woman was arrested for trespassing on 39-year-old actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s Bandra apartment after she entered the house on a false pretext on Monday evening.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur (PTI)

Police identified the woman as Gajala Zakaria Siddiqui, a resident of Dubai.

The incident took place just days after two people were arrested for trespassing on the building of actor Salman Khan in Bandra.

According to the police, Siddiqui turned up at Kapur’s apartment in Bandra at around 6pm on Monday and asked to meet the actor. Siddiqui told the actor’s domestic help, Sunita Pawar, who opened the door, that she had some clothes and gifts for Kapur and was allowed to enter the house.

When Kapur reached home, he was surprised to find the stranger inside the house and told Pawar that he did not recognise her. Police said that when the woman tried to move closer to Roy, Pawar advised the actor to step outside the house. After Roy left the house, she briefed the house manager Jayshree Dunkdu, who sent the actor’s production manager Shruti Rao to the house.

A complaint was lodged with the Khar police about the incident. During investigation, the police found that Siddiqui took a cab to Bandra West immediately after reaching the airport on Monday from Dubai. The police confirmed that she was indeed from Dubai through her passport and visa. But they did not find any mobile phone with her which could have helped them get in touch with her family members or relatives, if any, in Mumbai.

Siddiqui told the police that she was Kapur’s fan since long and had found the actor’s address through a paparazzi. But she could not justify her purpose of visiting him by misleading the domestic help.

“We have arrested the woman after registering an offence against her under section 331(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for trespassing and are investigating further,” said a police officer from Khar police station.

Siddiqui was subsequently produced in court where she was remanded to police custody for a day.

