Duo accused of killing model-actor Kritika Chaudhary acquitted

ByRevu Suresh
Mar 30, 2025 06:08 AM IST

MUMBAI: A Sessions Court acquitted Shakeel Khan and Basu Das, accused of murdering model-actor Kritika Chaudhary over unpaid drug debts in 2017.

MUMBAI: The Sessions Court on Saturday acquitted two men who were arrested in July 2017 for murdering model-actor Kritika Chaudhary, who was found dead at her home in the Four Bungalows area in Andheri (West) in June 12, 2017.

According to the police, the accused - Shakeel Khan and Basu Das - went to her house to recover payment for MDMA and mephedrone drugs she had purchased. They then allegedly killed her over her inability to pay 6,000. At around 4.40pm on June 12, 2017, the Amboli police were alerted about an odour coming from Chaudhary’s flat. They initially registered it as Accidental Death and later converted it into a murder case following post-mortem reports indicating injuries to her body. Based on CCTV footage in the actor’s building and the statement of the watchman, who told the police that Khan and Das were the last ones to visit Chaudhary two to three days before her body was discovered, the police began an investigation.

Khan allegedly hit her with brass knuckles, as per the police. The police also discovered jewellery from Khan’s possession, which belonged to Chaudhary, according to the prosecution. Khan had left behind his blood-soaked shirt at the crime scene, which allegedly helped the police to track him down.

“The accused No.1 Shakil Nasim Khan and accused No.2 Basu Makam Das, be released on executing P.R. Bond of 15,000/- each, with one solvent surety in the like amount each”, observed the Sessions Court. The detailed order is yet to be made available.

In September 2018, the Dindoshi Sessions Court had rejected the duo’s bail plea after finding their prima-facie involvement in the crime.

