Dust, traffic top Raut’s poll agenda

MUMBAI: An old hand at civic affairs, Vishakha Raut knows a thing or two about problem solving. Contesting on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket from ward no 191, covering the Dadar-Shivaji Park area, Raut began her campaign on Wednesday by reaching out to local residents and senior citizens. Vishakha Raut, a candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT) from Ward no 191, also visited Mahim as part of her campaign for BMC elections. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The former mayor and former MLA kicked off her campaign at Shivaji Park, a stronghold of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS.

Across 30 years, she’s tackled the gamut of civic challenges. This time, she’s focusing on resolving the dust pollution challenge at Shivaji Park, traffic congestion at Siddhivinayak Temple and improving footpaths in the neighbourhood – all pressing problems for residents.

A corporator from 1992 to 2002 and mayor between 1997 and 1998, Raut was elected corporator again in 2017. Well known among residents, Raut said, “At present, residents of Shivaji Park are suffering due to dust pollution. We tried various measures to control it. Initially, it was decided to sprinkle water twice a day, but that would have required water tankers, which would have added to traffic congestion in the area,” she said.

She explained that after a detailed study, five wells were identified in the area and revived. “With the help of sprinklers connected to these wells, water is now sprayed twice a day, which has helped reduce dust pollution,” said Raut.

Traffic congestion remains one of the biggest problems in the locality, particularly around Siddhivinayak Temple. “Devotees park their vehicles on the street and go for darshan, which causes traffic jams. My aim is to create a separate parking facility for devotees visiting the temple,” she said.

In addition to her main poll planks, Raut said initiatives are already underway to provide free or low-cost healthcare services to local residents. On basic amenities, she said several old chawls do not receive adequate water supply. “We will discuss this issue with the BMC’s hydraulic engineers and figure out a solution,” she said.

If elected, she would raise the issue of redevelopment of many old chawls, which has been stalled for a long time. “Our priority is also to provide well-equipped and safe footpaths for senior citizens,” she said.

Raut visited 18 buildings in areas such as Citylight Market and Dindayal Ward, urging citizens to exercise their right to vote. She is facing Shiv Sena candidate Priya Sarwankar-Gurav, a young face.

Refusing to comment on her opponents, Raut said she plans to meet as many voters as possible in the coming days and hold street-corner meetings.

Ward no 191 has 47,635 voters, of whom 70% are Marathi, 10% Gujarati, along with some from the Christian community, and North Indian communities.