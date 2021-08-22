Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Maharashtra's Hingoli
Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Maharashtra's Hingoli

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 20:06 hours on Sunday in Hingoli.
ANI | , Hingoli
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 09:31 PM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Hingoli in Maharashtra on Sunday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 22-08-2021, 20:06:32 IST, Lat: 19.43 and Long: 77.18, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra, India," tweeted the NCS.

Further details are awaited.

