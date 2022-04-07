ED affidavit calls Deshmukh mastermind of money-laundering conspiracy
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its affidavit opposing the bail application of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, has informed the Bombay high court that the accused is the mastermind of the money-laundering and corruption cases involving transfers and postings of police officers in the state, and hence, his plea should be rejected. The agency has also said that he will tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses if he is released from custody. The high court will hear the affidavit on Friday.
The affidavit filed by Tassine Sultan, assistant director, Directorate of Enforcement, Ministry of Finance, says the allegations against Deshmukh following the letter written by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray are grave. It also says the HC order of April 5, 2021, directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations has reiterated this point.
The 56-page affidavit further states investigations by ED revealed that Deshmukh had been involved in money laundering, and as various courts, including the Supreme Court, had deemed the offence a grave and serious one, granting bail without following due process of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act will defeat the purpose of the Act.
Referring to the burden of proving that the alleged laundered money is not so is the prerogative of the accused, the affidavit says ₹4.7 crore, which was allegedly given by suspended police officer Sachin Vaze following instructions by Deshmukh to collect money from bars and restaurants, had been laundered by the former minister with the help of his son and others.
The affidavit elucidates the mode employed by Deshmukh to launder the money with details of companies and bank accounts through which the money made its way to the trust owned by him. The affidavit also states the properties purchased by Deshmukh in 2004 in the name of his wife, which was also the proof that he had been involved in diverting the laundered money.
Stating that in light of the fact that Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande, personal aide and secretary to Deshmukh, had been actively aiding the money collection and that police postings were also manipulated at the instance of Deshmukh, the affidavit says the former home minister used his position for undue advantage along with others to receive illegal gratification and he is the mastermind of the conspiracy.
The affidavit concludes that there is ample evidence to implicate the accused in offences of money laundering and hence, the application should be rejected.
Birbhum violence: CBI makes first arrests, four suspects held in Mumbai
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday apprehended four persons in connection with the killings that took place at a village in Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district. According to a report by news agency PTI, the four accused had fled to Mumbai after the arson in Birbhum fearing arrest. The men were arrested from their hideout early on Thursday morning. At least nine lives were lost in the arson.
Court allows Rana Kapoor’s daughter to travel to the USA with riders
Mumbai: Special PMLA court on Wednesday permitted the daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, to travel to the USA on the condition that she does not try to contact her sister Raakhe Kapoor Tandon, who is based in London. Roshni Kapoor had approached the special court for permission to travel to the USA from April 13 to May 5. The court on Wednesday granted her permission, but with riders.
Mumbai Police starts seizing vehicles for wrong-side driving
Mumbai: The Mumbai police has started seizing vehicles of motorists driving on the wrong side of the road. A senior police officer said despite a warning from Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey after multiple FIRs over wrong-side driving, the menace continues unabated. The incidents have also continued despite the awareness campaign started by traffic police on March 6. According to police officials, on average they are registering at least 200 FIRs over the same violation.
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to make integrated efforts to turn Uttar Pradesh into trillion dollar economy
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to make planned and integrated efforts to achieve the aim of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy. “Undertake a balanced development of various sectors to expand the economy. Make a timeline and stick to it to achieve the aim,” he said to the officials during a discussion on Wednesday night.
Payal Tadvi suicide: Two accused doctors file for discharge from case
Two of the three doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, on Thursday filed pleas before Mumbai sessions court seeking discharge from the case. The court posted the matter for hearing on April 18, with direction to special prosecutor Pradeep Gharat to reply to the discharge pleas filed by Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal.
