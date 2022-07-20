ED registers money-laundering case against film producer Prerna Arora
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money-laundering case against Bollywood producer Prerna Arora, based on a 2018 case in which the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police had arrested her for allegedly cheating film producer Vashu Bhagnani of ₹31.6 crore.
An ED officer said though Arora was summoned to appear before the agency on Wednesday, she failed to turn up and sought time through her lawyer.
As per the EOW’s charge sheet, Arora, director of production house KriArj Entertainment Private Limited, her mother Protima, and Arjun N Kapoor, another director, had on November 23, 2017, signed a deal with Gothic Entertainment Private Limited for distribution rights of the films ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Padman’.
“On December 8, 2017, Arora sold the distribution rights of ‘Kedarnath’ to Padma Ispat Private Limited and on December 16 to Bhagnani’s Puja Films. She concealed the information of these dealings from all three and collected a large amount of money from them with fraudulent intentions,” the charge sheet said.
The police probe had also revealed that Bhagnani had been asked to pay ₹10 crore for production and distribution of ‘Padman’ in January 2018 in exchange for the first claim on the revenue the film would generate. Similar terms were offered to him for ‘Kedarnath’ as well. Later, Arora and Protima also allegedly sought ₹9 crore from Bhagnani to buy a house in Pali Hill.
As per a contract signed on January 17, 2018, KriArj would pay ₹20 crore to Puja Films by April 15. If it failed to do so, Puja Films would be paid from the revenue of KriArj’s next film, police officials said.
When KriArj failed to repay Puja Films within the deadline, Arora told Bhagnani that they would eventually pay him ₹25 crore. However, on April 16, Bhagnani learned that Gothic Entertainment had also claimed a share in revenue from ‘Padman’. He then approached the police and filed a complaint.
Arora was arrested on December 7, 2018, and the EOW filed a 1,176-page charge sheet against her for selling distribution rights of ‘Kedarnath’ to multiple companies. Arora was charged with sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
The EOW in its charge sheet had submitted details of how Arora, who was charged with defrauding investors of over ₹50 crore, enjoyed a lavish lifestyle. She also owed lakhs of rupees to high-end stores where she had paid for luxury products with cheques that bounced later.
The charge sheet also includes a statement of a senior executive of a media and entertainment company alleging that the company loaned Arora ₹6.50 crore, ₹3 crore, ₹1.5 crore, ₹4 crore, and ₹1.10 crore for ‘Rustom’, ‘Canada’, ‘Pari’, ‘Parmanu’, and ‘Padman’ respectively. However, despite assurances from Arora, the money was not returned.
-
Woman files petition in CBD Belapur court demanding Ganesh Naik to take DNA test
Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik's alleged 'live-in partner', who had accused him of rape, has now filed a petition in the CBD Belapur court demanding him to take a DNA test to prove that he is the father of her son, if Naik is denying the paternity himself. She has also sought various reliefs under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. He had earlier been denied bail by Thane Sessions Court.
-
BJP govt invoking NSA even in trivial cases: Mayawati
LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was invoking National Security Act even in trivial cases to cover up its failure to control crime. The BSP chief was reviewing preparations of the party organizations in a meeting with office-bearers and leaders from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi. Mayawati directed office-bearers of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir units to start preparations for the assembly elections.
-
2 teachers of school in UP’s Hapur booked for forcing students to take off uniform
MEERUT Two teachers of a primary school in Udaipur village of UP's Hapur were booked and suspended for allegedly forcing two Dailt girl students to remove their uniforms and give to two other girls, who were not in school dress, for clicking photos on July 11, said police. The school had organised a photo session of the students and a few girls were not in uniform.
-
A walk down the puddled memory lane in tricity
Monsoon is probably almost everyone's favourite season – not because of rain (because many hate it) but because of the fond memories it brings along. Its earthy smell brings along memories of getting drenched in the season's first shower, making paper boats, spotting rainbows, innumerable chai-pakora-jalebi parties and family antaksharis, among others.
-
Ganesh Naik accused by Shinde camp of ‘political immaturity’ for corporators returning to BJP
A day after two former Navi Mumbai corporators returned to the BJP under MLA Ganesh Naik's leadership, quitting the Shiv Sena, the Eknath Shinde camp has accused Naik of political immaturity that would prove costly during the forthcoming civic elections. Naik had, at the press conference, claimed that he had no differences with Shinde.
