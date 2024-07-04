ED to HC: No objection in extending Goyal’s medical bail by 3 weeks if he undergoes examination at Tata Hospital

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday informed the Bombay high court that they have no objection to extending the interim medical bail granted to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal by three weeks, provided he undergoes an examination at the Tata Memorial Hospital. HT Image

On May 6, the high court granted Goyal, 75, a two-month interim bail on medical grounds following his arrest in a money laundering case. As this period nears its end on Friday, Goyal has applied for an extension, citing deteriorating health conditions.

Goyal’s advocate, Aabad Ponda, presented a grim picture of his client’s mental and physical health before Justice N J Jamadar. “Nobody in their sane mind can say that he is not sick. He is in the last cylinder of his life”, Ponda said. Highlighting a psychiatrist’s report, Ponda described Goyal’s depressive state, noting that he is experiencing suicidal thoughts. “He has seen his wife suffer and die, and now he is going through the same,” said the senior advocate.

Ponda added that Goyal is required to undergo a major surgery, which cannot proceed until he is both mentally and physically stable.

The ED’s counsel, Hiten Venegaonkar, agreed to a three-week extension of the interim bail but insisted on a comprehensive medical report from the Tata Memorial Hospital. “A proper medical report is necessary,” Venegaonkar asserted.

Ponda, however, expressed Goyal’s reluctance to visit the Tata Memorial Hospital after his wife’s death, suggesting instead a four-week extension to allow for a preliminary laparoscopic surgery for stapling the oesophagus. This would be a preparatory step for the more extensive Whipple surgery required for Goyal’s cancer treatment. The court instructed Ponda to file an affidavit detailing these requests and scheduled the next hearing for Thursday.

Goyal was detained by the ED in September 2023 on charges of money laundering based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR from May 3. The FIR implicated Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Goyal, his late wife Anita, former executive Gaurang Ananda Shetty, and others.

According to the ED, Jet Airways secured a loan from a consortium of 10 banks to cover operational costs, with ₹6,000 crore still outstanding. A forensic audit revealed ₹1,152 crore misappropriated as consultancy and professional fees and ₹2,547.83 crore transferred to Jet Lite Limited, a sister company, to settle its debts.

Anita Goyal was arrested in November 2023 but was released on bail the same day due to her age and health. She passed away on May 16, 2024.