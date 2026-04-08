Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday called for concrete and effective implementation of the state's long-term vision to emerge as a leading state in per capita income. Effective implementation of plans crucial to make Maharashtra leader in per capita income: Fadnavis

He said the period between 2026 and 2030 is extremely crucial for Maharashtra and the country, and if the right decisions are taken and implemented effectively, the state can achieve not only a large economy but also become a front-runner in per capita income.

Fadnavis addressed a meeting of the Vision Management Governing Council convened to review the implementation of the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' initiative here, according to an official release.

"The state must focus on the concrete and effective implementation of its long-term vision to emerge as a leading state in per capita income," he added.

He directed all departments to prioritise achieving measurable targets by 2030 as part of the state's long-term development roadmap.

"Any vision without a strong implementation strategy remains limited to paper," the Chief Minister said, adding that the state has established a Vision Management Unit and conducted detailed consultations with departments to define achievable targets for the next four years.

He stressed that departmental action plans must be specific, measurable and time-bound, with clearly defined indicators to ensure full achievement of targets within four years.

Highlighting regional disparities, Fadnavis stated that while developed districts should accelerate growth using advanced technology, the 11 relatively backward districts offer significant opportunities and can become major growth centres in the future.

He underscored the need to increase Maharashtra's per capita income, noting that some districts still lag behind the national average.

On financial planning, Fadnavis said that no separate large fund will be created for the vision, and departments will have to work within the existing financial framework.

He also called for a shift from the "business as usual" approach and urged departments to maximise funds from the Central sector and centrally sponsored schemes.

Fadnavis added that it was important to build a strong project pipeline.

"The state does not face a shortage of funds but lacks well-prepared projects. Funding from sources such as public-private partnerships, the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank can be tapped with ready projects," he said.

Fadnavis called for periodic evaluation of policies, adding that outcomes should be assessed after six months and one year based on measurable indicators.

He directed departments to finalise their action plans in coordination with the finance department by April 30, adding that progress will be monitored through a dynamic dashboard to ensure transparency and regular review.

Calling for coordinated efforts, he urged all departments to work responsibly to translate the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' vision into reality.

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