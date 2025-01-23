MUMBAI: Eight people were injured, out of which three suffered gunshot wounds, after a man fired three rounds at a car in which they were sitting in Naigaon on Wednesday following a land dispute, according to the police. Seven people, including the alleged shooter, were arrested for their involvement in the incident, which took place around 3pm on Wednesday, officials said. Eight injured in firing in Naigaon over land dispute

Three people—Sanjay Joshi, Anish Singh, and Vaikunth Pandey—were seriously injured in the firing. Three others—Shubham Dubey, Virendra Choubey and Rajan Singh—were injured in a fight that broke out between the two groups after the firing, officials added. Anish Singh is critical after he was shot in the thigh, police said, adding that he has been admitted to a private hospital.

According to the police, there was a dispute between the family of the alleged shooter, Meghraj Bhoir, and people associated with developer Housing LLP Group over a plot of land in Naigaon East. On Tuesday, the Bhoir family had threatened a few people, including Anish Singh, who then approached the Naigaon police station and filed a complaint. The police registered an FIR against 12 people, including Bhoir and his family members, based on the complaint.

However, despite the FIR being registered, the dispute between the two groups continued and turned violent on Wednesday, when Bhoir allegedly fired three rounds at Singh’s car. There were eight people in the SUV, including Singh, at the time of the firing, out of which three received gunshot wounds, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police Poornima Chaugule Shringi said, “Three rounds were fired over a land dispute. All the injured are out of danger, except for one whose condition is critical. We have arrested seven accused. The shots were fired from a 12 bore licensed pistol. We are investigating the matter.”