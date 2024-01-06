close_game
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena donates 11 crore for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena donates 11 crore for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

PTI
Jan 06, 2024 08:52 PM IST

The consecration of the Ram Temple will take place on January 22.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday donated 11 crore for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

A delegation of party leaders comprising party MP Shrikant Shinde, Maharashtra Industries minister Uday Samant, party spokespersons Naresh Mhaske, Ashish Kulkarni and party secretary Bhau Chowdhary met Shree Ram Mandir Teerth Khestra general secretary Champat Rai and handed over a cheque of 11 crore, the party said.

