News / Cities / Mumbai News / Errant trailer causes death

Errant trailer causes death

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2023 09:44 AM IST

Santosh Gurav, 45, died after being hit by a trailer while riding pillion on a scooty in Nalasopara. The incident occurred when the trailer tried to overtake them on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. Gurav was crushed under the trailer's wheel and declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

On October 10, when 45-year-old Santosh Gurav was travelling pillion with his friend Arvind Ruke, 32, on the latter’s scooty in Nalasopara, they were hit by a trailer that was trying to overtake them. It led to Gurav’s death.

Ruke, a Nalasopara resident, said the incident occurred at 1:30pm at Dhaniv Baug, Pelhar, on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. They were returning from visiting the Vajreshwari hot water springs, when the trailer (MH 46 H1669) tried to overtake them; it hit a pothole, skidded and dashed into the scooty.

Both the travellers fell off the bike due to the impact. While Ruke suffered injuries on his hands and elbows, Gurav was crushed under the wheel of the trailer. Ruke rushed Gurav to the nearby hospital with the help of passers-by, where he was declared dead on arrival.

