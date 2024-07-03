Mumbai: In a city infamous for being littered with tens of thousands of abandoned vehicles, even the University of Mumbai (MU) hasn’t been spared. MU’s Kalina campus is becoming a dumping ground for old university-owned vehicles, which is troubling students, faculty, and other staff members. Even Mumbai University hasn’t been spared from khataras

During a surprise visit to the campus, former MU senate member and Yuva Sena (UBT) member Pradeep Sawant discovered at least nine old, scrapped vehicles, including two electric vehicles purchased for the university’s health centre in 2015.

“The Kalina campus is a hub of scrapped things. Today, we saw around nine vehicles that have been lying around the campus for a very long time. Some are completely scrap, and some are repairable, but the MU administration doesn’t have time to look at it,” said Sawant.

In 2017, MU purchased new cars for the vice-chancellor and pro-vice-chancellor, but their old vehicles are still lying on the campus. During the monsoon season, these discarded vehicles become breeding grounds for various diseases. “We are constantly telling authorities to move out these scrapped vehicles, but no one is ready to listen to us. So far, no incidents have happened, but who will guarantee the future?” said a staff member residing in the campus quarters.

Three of the vehicles, which were previously used for transporting question papers and answer sheets, are parked near the examination centre. But ever since MU introduced online question papers in 2016, the vehicles have been unused and are now completely beyond repair. “Instead of keeping these vehicles here for so many years, why hasn’t the university utilised them for sub-campuses or other departments?” asked Rajan Kolambekar, who accompanied Sawant during the visit.

Sawant pointed out that, as per records, one vehicle that was sent for repairs in 2018 is yet to return to the campus from the garage. “The situation on campus is very unhealthy right now. The VC and pro-VC must look into this as early as possible for the betterment of the students and staff residing on campus,” said Sawant.

An MU official said, “Since these vehicles are outdated, the concerned department has initiated the scrapping process.”