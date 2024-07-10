Excise department seals Juhu bar where Mihir partied

MUMBAI: The state excise department on Tuesday sealed Vice-Global Tapas Bar at Juhu Tara Road, where Mihir Shah partied with his three friends before he allegedly mowed down a 45-year-old woman at Annie Besant Road, Worli, in the early hours on Sunday. Meanwhile, Worli police which is investigating the case have also secured the CCTV footage of the bar, which shows Mihir in the company of his friends, and the bill of ₹18,700 that they paid purportedly for the liquor consumed. The Excise Department has sealed the Vice Global Tapas Bar in Juhu where Mihir Shah, the accused in hit-and-run, had visited. ( (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

“We have sealed the bar on three grounds – for serving liquor without any valid licence to do so, serving hard drinks like whiskey to people below 25 years of age and for carrying out illegal constructions in the bar. The action has been taken under relevant provisions of the Bombay Foreign Liquor Rules, 1953,” said Nitin Ghule, superintendent of the Mumbai suburban division of the state excise department.

The department acted following orders issued by the collector, Mumbai suburban district. It has also temporarily cancelled the licence of the bar and clarified that the bar owner can challenge the excise department’s orders before an appropriate forum, he added.

The department informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about illegal constructions made in the bar, following which a team from the civic body visited the premises and ran checks. It is expected to act on the findings soon.