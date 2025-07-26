Ex-lover orchestrates kidnap and assault before man’s 2nd marriage

MUMBAI: A 48-year-old Dadar resident was kidnapped, confined in illegal custody, and beaten up allegedly by his 51-year-old ex-girlfriend, her son, and seven others from Thursday night till Friday morning after they got to know he was set to marry another woman. The accused tried to flee three times, but the accused persons caught up to him, said a police officer. Five people have been arrested in the case so far, and the police are searching for the rest. (Shutterstock)

The complainant is a boiler assistant with the Rashtriya Chemical Fertilisers (RCF). He got married in 2003 and divorced in 2021, reportedly due to perpetual marital disputes, said a police officer. While he was married, he met an old school friend in 2018 and exchanged mobile numbers with her. Their renewed friendship grew into an extramarital affair. “Two years after they met, they decided to divorce their spouses to marry each other. Following this decision, he got divorced in October 2021. However, she stayed in her marriage,” said a police officer. In October 2021, she had allegedly borrowed ₹15 lakh from him and bought a house in Navi Mumbai where the two lived together. At this time, she insisted he should add her as a nominee to his provident fund account and for his ancestral property. When he refused to do this, it sowed discord in their relationship. Eventually, in October 2024, the two mutually decided to separate.

On Wednesday, the complainant was travelling with a different friend on the Sion-Panvel route when a biker collided with him. The complainant alleged it was his ex-girlfriend’s 21-year-old son who later took away his bike keys. Seven to eight people whom he did not recognise came to the spot, assaulted him, and pushed him into an auto where his ex-lover was also sitting. “They also warned the pillion rider to stay out of their argument,” said the police officer.

During the assault, his gold chain, watch, phone, ring, and wallet went missing. “While assaulting him in the auto, they took him to Kharghar. Some bikers were continuously following them. The complainant managed to push his ex-lover out when the auto stopped for a brief moment and fled. He hailed a car on the main road and requested the driver to call his father, who shared with him a police officer’s number. The officer suggested that he go to the Chunabhatti police station, which was the nearest,” said the officer.

While the car was heading towards the police station, the bikers, who were following it, stopped it near the Turbhe Bridge and dragged the complainant outside. The accused forced him inside an auto again and took him near Prime Mall, where the accused’s friend saw the bloodstains on the 48-year-old and asked the accused to return his valuables and leave him, said the officer. Just as he thought it was over, the complainant was once again assaulted on the road and was left alone after some onlookers intervened.

He initially approached the Kharghar police station from where he was directed to the Chunabhatti police who booked a case under Sections 140 (kidnapping), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 189 (unlawful assembly), 191 (rioting), 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly) and 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The police said they have arrested five people in the matter and are searching for the other accused.