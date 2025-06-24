Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Newly wed Telangana man murdered, kin say wife killed him over her extramarital affair

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2025 09:39 PM IST

The wedding was scheduled for February, but the man's family was seeking to call it off at the last minute as the bride reportedly left home for a week.

Almost a month after the news of the murder of Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi shook the country, a seemingly similar case has been reported in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool.

Further investigation related to Tejeswar's murder is underway.(Pixabay/representational)
Further investigation related to Tejeswar's murder is underway.(Pixabay/representational)

The 28-year-old victim, identified as Tejeshwar, hailed from Gadwal in Telangana, and was found murdered days after he was reported to be missing on June 18, about a month after his marriage, reported PTI news agency.

During the investigation, his body was found near Panyam town in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Tejeshwar's family alleged that his wife plotted his murder as she was in an extramarital affair.  They further claimed that after the marriage, Tejeshwar's wife would spend most of her time speaking on the phone, and they assumed she was talking to her mother and other family members.

The wedding was scheduled for February, but the man's family was seeking to call it off at the last minute as the bride reportedly left home for a week. 

After the woman later contacted Tejeshwar and persuaded him to go ahead with the marriage, the two tied a knot in Kurnool about a month ago, victim's family alleged.

According to the PTI report, Tejeshwar worked as a licensed land surveyor.

No conclusive proof of the wife's involvement in the murder has emerged yet, PTI quoted police as saying on Monday. Further investigation related to this incident is underway.

This news surfaces in the backdrop of the ongoing probe against Sonam Raghuvanshi, the Indore woman who allegedly murdered her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Raja's body was found mutilated body was found in a gorge on June 2.

Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha currently remain under of judicial custody in connection with the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. They are accused of hiring at least three men to carry out the murder.

On Thursday, the district and sessions court in Meghalaya's Shillong, sent the remaining accused – Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand – to 14-day judicial custody.

So far, eight accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

Those arrested include Raja Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and four others: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

Lokendra Singh Tomar, the eighth accused in connection with the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, was produced in court in Gwalior on Tuesday. He was given a three-day transit remand. He is accused of disposing of the pistol and the bag full of money in the murder case, as well as destroying evidence, Meghalaya police said.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

Follow Us On