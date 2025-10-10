MUMBAI: A former jawan with the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) has been arrested for Tuesday’s gruesome attack on an elderly couple and their daughter while they were asleep in their Virar home. Ex-MSF jawan held for attack on Arnala family

Police said the former jawan, who lived in the same village as his victims, had planned to steal gold jewellery from their home, to repay some of the colossal debt he had racked up in online cricket gambling, said an officer with the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar crime branch. The officer said the debt amounted to around ₹50 lakh.

Dipesh Ashok Naik, 29, was arrested at the private firm where he worked as a security guard in Mumbai. He had snuck into the ground-floor home of the Gowari family in Arnala Bandarpada village in Virar west, at around 3 am on Tuesday. Using a machete-like object, Naik attacked Jagannath Gowari, 76, his wife Leela, 72, and their daughter Netra, 52. All three were seriously injured and are still in hospital.

Naik fled when the Netra began screaming, alerting the neighbours. Since he was wearing a hoodie and a mask, it was impossible to identify him. However, police checked CCTV footage, which eventually led to Maik’s arrest.

“We checked footage from more than 500 CCTV cameras, followed his movements, and found that he had parked his bike at Virar station. We traced him based on the number plate on his two-wheeler,” said a police officer.

Naik told the police he had noticed that the Gowari family had jewellery in their home. He also knew their son did not live with them, and he would therefore encounter little resistance.

Police said Naik had left for work at 3 pm on Monday and told his family he was working a double shift that night. Instead, he parked his bike at Virar station at 10 pm, which was around 4km from the Gowaris’ home.

He entered their home in the wee hours on Tuesday through the back door and started attacking the sleeping family. “He had intended to steal gold ornaments. When Netra started screaming, her parents woke up but Naik attacked them too. Due to the commotion, he fled, according to the police.

“After the incident, Naik continued to report to work. He assumed we would not be able to identify him as his face was covered during the crime,” said police inspector Shahuraj Ranware, with the crime branch.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sandeep Doifode said that Naik was arrested on Thursday and will be produced in court on Friday.