Face mask only shield against coronavirus: Maharashtra CM Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that swords and shields were used in the battles fought during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's times but in the fight against the coronavirus, face mask is the only shield.
He made the statement at the Shivneri fort in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, where he paid homage to Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. Shivaji Maharaj was born on Shivneri fort in 1630.
Thackeray visited the fort in the morning and paid floral tributes to Shivaji Maharaj and his mother Jijabai.
Thackeray said that entire Maharashtra reveres Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a deity.
"Numerous kings came and disappeared.... Numerous battles were fought, several kingdoms came and vanished, but there is something special about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said.
"Shivaji Maharaj fought several battles and established 'swaraj'.... There is no need to tell how he fought the opponents. No such battles are being fought now, and there are no swords and shields. But right now we are fighting a battle against the coronavirus and face mask is the only shield in the fight," he said.
"...we will strike whenever it is required, but while defending, we have to use a shield. In this battle, mask is our shield...do not forget that," Thackeray added.
One cannot win a battle by just holding a sword. One needs a determined heart and the desire to win. Shivaji Maharaj continues to provide that inspiration, he said.
The chief minister also attended several programmes, including the "cradle ceremony", at the fort.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present there on the occasion.
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the district administration had urged people not to gather at Shivneri fort to celebrate the Maratha warrior king's birth anniversary.
Thackeray also said that he considers himself fortunate and blessed as he got the opportunity to come to Shivneri for the second consecutive year to pay homage.
He added that the radiance of history linked to all the forts in the state needs to be spread across the globe.
The chief minister said that during the programme, someone told him that Shivaji Maharaj possessed a certain skill.
"Even Dada (Ajit Pawar) has that skill. I am going to learn it to find out what is going on in his mind," he said in a lighter vein.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Face mask only shield against coronavirus: Maharashtra CM Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes to Shivaji on his birth anniversary
- Prime Minister Modi in a tweet shared a video highlighting the influence the Maratha king has had on generations of Indians.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High-risk contact of Covid-19 patient in Mumbai? Quarantine at home or face jail
- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to file first information reports (FIR) against home-quarantine violators and then send them to mandatory institutional quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane godown, no loss to life reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cab driver posts photos on social media posing as cop; held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Obscene content case: Sherlyn Chopra moves Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy sailor murder case: Palghar cops rule out kidnap theory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena legislator seeks probe against MMRDA chief for breach of confidentiality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt-Governor battle is all set to intensify further
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sealing of buildings back in Mumbai amid Maharashtra Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 5,000 Covid cases after 76 days, strict measures imposed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive in Mumbai: 128% turnout, the highest so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic ait traffic sees month-on-month increase since October
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Some colleges start practical classes, others unsure as Covid-19 cases rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some Mumbai schools call students sans nod from civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox