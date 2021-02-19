IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Face mask only shield against coronavirus: Maharashtra CM Thackeray
Thackeray said that entire Maharashtra reveres Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a deity.(ANI Photo)
Thackeray said that entire Maharashtra reveres Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a deity.(ANI Photo)
mumbai news

Face mask only shield against coronavirus: Maharashtra CM Thackeray

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the district administration had urged people not to gather at Shivneri fort to celebrate the Maratha Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:33 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that swords and shields were used in the battles fought during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's times but in the fight against the coronavirus, face mask is the only shield.

He made the statement at the Shivneri fort in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, where he paid homage to Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. Shivaji Maharaj was born on Shivneri fort in 1630.

Thackeray visited the fort in the morning and paid floral tributes to Shivaji Maharaj and his mother Jijabai.

Thackeray said that entire Maharashtra reveres Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a deity.

"Numerous kings came and disappeared.... Numerous battles were fought, several kingdoms came and vanished, but there is something special about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

"Shivaji Maharaj fought several battles and established 'swaraj'.... There is no need to tell how he fought the opponents. No such battles are being fought now, and there are no swords and shields. But right now we are fighting a battle against the coronavirus and face mask is the only shield in the fight," he said.

"...we will strike whenever it is required, but while defending, we have to use a shield. In this battle, mask is our shield...do not forget that," Thackeray added.

One cannot win a battle by just holding a sword. One needs a determined heart and the desire to win. Shivaji Maharaj continues to provide that inspiration, he said.

The chief minister also attended several programmes, including the "cradle ceremony", at the fort.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present there on the occasion.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the district administration had urged people not to gather at Shivneri fort to celebrate the Maratha warrior king's birth anniversary.

Thackeray also said that he considers himself fortunate and blessed as he got the opportunity to come to Shivneri for the second consecutive year to pay homage.

He added that the radiance of history linked to all the forts in the state needs to be spread across the globe.

The chief minister said that during the programme, someone told him that Shivaji Maharaj possessed a certain skill.

"Even Dada (Ajit Pawar) has that skill. I am going to learn it to find out what is going on in his mind," he said in a lighter vein.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Thackeray said that entire Maharashtra reveres Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a deity.(ANI Photo)
Thackeray said that entire Maharashtra reveres Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a deity.(ANI Photo)
mumbai news

Face mask only shield against coronavirus: Maharashtra CM Thackeray

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:33 PM IST
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the district administration had urged people not to gather at Shivneri fort to celebrate the Maratha Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artist retouch with colour to Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue(Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
Artist retouch with colour to Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue(Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes to Shivaji on his birth anniversary

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:09 AM IST
  • Prime Minister Modi in a tweet shared a video highlighting the influence the Maratha king has had on generations of Indians.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic in PPE takes a swab sample for during RT-PCR based coronavirus testing at NMMC Hospital Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT Photo )
A medic in PPE takes a swab sample for during RT-PCR based coronavirus testing at NMMC Hospital Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT Photo )
mumbai news

High-risk contact of Covid-19 patient in Mumbai? Quarantine at home or face jail

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to file first information reports (FIR) against home-quarantine violators and then send them to mandatory institutional quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The godown is owned by one Rajendra Khanvilkar and is a warehouse for products by a popular cold drink and potato wafers brand. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
The godown is owned by one Rajendra Khanvilkar and is a warehouse for products by a popular cold drink and potato wafers brand. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane godown, no loss to life reported

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Around 12 vehicles loaded with products are parked within the premises. The situation is under control now but most vehicles have been completely charred in the fire
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the official, the arrested accused, Vijay Ghundre, was caught during a nakabandi. (PTI File Photo )
According to the official, the arrested accused, Vijay Ghundre, was caught during a nakabandi. (PTI File Photo )
mumbai news

Mumbai cab driver posts photos on social media posing as cop; held

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:05 AM IST
During questioning, the police found he had posted his pictures on popular social media sites wearing the Mumbai police uniform, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the police gave an oral assurance of not taking coercive action against her, the court posted it for hearing on February 22. (HT File)
After the police gave an oral assurance of not taking coercive action against her, the court posted it for hearing on February 22. (HT File)
mumbai news

Obscene content case: Sherlyn Chopra moves Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Chopra claimed she is a victim and the said videos were pirated and uploaded on free-to-view sites by someone else without her permission
READ FULL STORY
Close
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dubey, a 27-year-old leading seaman of the Indian Navy, was found in Gholwad jungles with 90% burn injuries in early February, and later died. (HT File)
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dubey, a 27-year-old leading seaman of the Indian Navy, was found in Gholwad jungles with 90% burn injuries in early February, and later died. (HT File)
mumbai news

Navy sailor murder case: Palghar cops rule out kidnap theory

By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:48 AM IST
While Dubey had claimed that he was kidnapped outside the airport, CCTV footage from the area does not show any such incident, said police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sarnaik alleged that the MMRDA chief shared confidential information with the media after recording his statement with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. (HT File)
Sarnaik alleged that the MMRDA chief shared confidential information with the media after recording his statement with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. (HT File)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena legislator seeks probe against MMRDA chief for breach of confidentiality

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Pratap Sarnaik alleged that the MMRDA chief shared confidential information with media. When contacted, metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev did not wish to comment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last week, Thackeray denied government aircraft to Koshyari to fly to Uttarakhand. (HT File)
Last week, Thackeray denied government aircraft to Koshyari to fly to Uttarakhand. (HT File)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt-Governor battle is all set to intensify further

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Following Koshyari’s letter to the state legislature secretariat, directing it to hold the election to the post of Assembly speaker, CM in his response is likely to remind the governor that he has not cleared the recommendations to the Council
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Sealing of buildings back in Mumbai amid Maharashtra Covid-19 surge

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Buildings in Mumbai that house five or more Covid-19 patients will be sealed, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), reacting to the steady spike in infections across the city and Maharashtra over the past few weeks with a string of measures that brought an uneasy lockdown déjà vu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People sitting with their masks pulled down at Chembur market in Mumbai on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
People sitting with their masks pulled down at Chembur market in Mumbai on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra crosses 5,000 Covid cases after 76 days, strict measures imposed

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:29 AM IST
On Thursday, the state recorded 5,427 new cases of Covid-19, taking the count to 2,081,520. Authorities in Yavatmal, Akola and Amravati have imposed either partial lockdown or strict restrictions .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beneficiaries wait in an observation area after getting Covid-19 vaccine at Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Beneficiaries wait in an observation area after getting Covid-19 vaccine at Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Vaccination drive in Mumbai: 128% turnout, the highest so far

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The city on Thursday saw 13,413 beneficiaries getting their Covid-19 vaccine shots with a 128% turnout against the target of 10,500 beneficiaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in queue outside an airport. (HT FILE)
People wait in queue outside an airport. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Domestic ait traffic sees month-on-month increase since October

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:23 AM IST
According to the January traffic report released by civil aviation regulator Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, 7.7 million passengers flew last month to destinations across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers in PPE kits sanitise a classroom. (HT FILE)
Workers in PPE kits sanitise a classroom. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Some colleges start practical classes, others unsure as Covid-19 cases rise

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to announce Covid-19 protocol for colleges to reopen. Meanwhile, some colleges have reopened partially for final-year students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School employees sanitise a class room. (HT FILE PHOTO)
School employees sanitise a class room. (HT FILE PHOTO)
mumbai news

Some Mumbai schools call students sans nod from civic body

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Many schools have started calling small groups of students, particularly those from higher classes, to attend classes on school premises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP