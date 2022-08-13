Fake cops rob Omani family of ₹1.56 lakh in Colaba
Mumbai The Colaba police have registered a case against four fake police personnel who allegedly extorted foreign currency worth ₹1.56 lakh in Dirhams and US Dollars from an Omani family in Colaba by threatening to arrest them in a drug trafficking case.
Police officials said the fake policemen searched the woman’s bag first and then took away the foreign currency.
The complainant, Oman national Abdulla Ahmed Alblushi, 41, arrived in India on August 10 along with his wife and elderly parents and stayed at Gulf Hotel in Colaba.
Alblushi had come to India for his parents’ treatment. “Since medical treatment is cost effective and speedy in India, we came here,” said Alblushi, who works as a firefighter in Oman.
His brother and nephew had also come to India on August 7 for medical treatment and they too stayed at Gulf Hotel.
According to the police, on Friday night around 10.30pm, Alblushi along with his wife, brother and nephew had come out of the hotel for a night walk and to buy some medicines from a nearby store.
While returning to the hotel after buying medicines near Strand cinema hall, a white Swift Dzire halted next to them. There were four people inside the car – three men and a woman.
“They identified themselves as policemen and told us that they had information that my wife’s purse had a packet of hashish. While checking my wife’s purse, one of them took out the money and escaped in the same car. I tried to grab his shirt, but they sped away and escaped towards Colaba market,” Alblushi said in his statement to the police. His nephew clicked the picture of the car’s number plate.
Alblushi called his travel agency driver Ashish Singh alias Dabbu and along with him approached Colaba police and filed a complaint.
“Fortunately, the guests did not sustain any injury in the incident. I hope the police solve the case very soon,” said Singh, the family’s Indian travel assistant.
“We have registered a case of extortion and impersonation of a public servant against four unidentified persons and are investigating the case,” said Vijay Hatiskar, senior inspector of Colaba police station.
The police are obtaining details of RTO registration of the car and checking if any CCTV cameras in the area have captured their movements.
