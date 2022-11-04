Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fast suburban locals train services in Mumbai delayed due to technical issue

Fast suburban locals train services in Mumbai delayed due to technical issue

Published on Nov 04, 2022 10:13 AM IST

The divisional railway manager of Mumbai division of Western Railway said in a tweet that all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15-20 minutes.

Local train services in Mumbai suburbs were delayed on Friday morning due to a technical issue,
ByHT News Desk

Local train services on all fast suburban locals were running late on Friday morning due a technical problem, according to West Railway. The divisional railway manager of Mumbai division of Western Railway said in a tweet that all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15-20 minutes.

“Due to technical problem, all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15-20 minutes. inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the tweet said.

Western Railway informed that six local trains were cancelled, while at least 70 were delayed. The technical glitch also had a cascading effect on six long-distance trains that were delayed by about 30 minutes, reported news agency ANI.

Reacting to the information posted by the official Twitter handle of DRM, Mumbai Central, Western Railway, a user flagged the issue with announcement systems on platforms.

“The announcements on platforms for the same are very few and voice is not at all clear,” the user replied. “Time for upgrade of announcements systems.”

Last week, local train services were delayed due to a technical issue in S-3 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Karjat local between Ambarnath and Badlapur (in Thane district) on the down line. The Central Railway operates more than 1,800 suburban services on its various routes and ferries nearly 40 lakh commuters everyday.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

