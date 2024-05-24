Father arrested after 15-year-old crashes bike, kills man

MUMBAI: The JJ Marg police on Thursday arrested the father of a 15-year-old boy after the minor crashed his bike with another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the death of a 32-year-old man. HT Image

The incident took place around 7.15 am on Thursday when the minor was riding his father’s bike from Nesbitt Junction towards Mazgaon. The minor crashed his bike into another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. While the teenager escaped with minor injuries, the man riding the other bike was severely injured.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Some passersby took the two to JJ Hospital, where the 32-year-old, Irfan Nawab Ali Shaikh, was declared dead. The passersby also alerted the police about the incident, after which the JJ Marg police arrested the 15-year-old and his father.

The two were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including culpable homicide and rash driving, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Under section 199(A) of the Motor Vehicles Act, the owner of the vehicle or the guardian of the minor is deemed guilty of traffic offences committed by the minor.

Police officials said that the 15-year-old had just given his Class 10 exam, while his father is a shoe trader. Shaikh used to work in the garment processing industry.

While the father was arrested, the minor was sent to a juvenile home after he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, said an officer at the JJ Marg police station.