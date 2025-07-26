Father, brother-in-law booked for raping minor girl

MUMBAI: A 45-year-old man and his 35-year-old son-in-law were booked on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting his 16-year-old daughter. While the man is absconding, his son-in-law has been arrested, said a police officer. Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the first incident happened in April last year, when the girl was asleep and her father allegedly touched her inappropriately. When the mother got to know about the assault, he threatened both the mother and the daughter to not tell anyone about it, the police said. The second incident occurred in March this year, when the girl was alone and her brother-in-law allegedly sexually assaulted her, the officer said.

After the girl told her mother about the assault yesterday, they approached the police and filed a complaint against both the father and the brother-in-law. A case has been registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), 64 (rape) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under 12 (sexual harassment of a child), 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.